The skies are so blue over sweet home Alabama!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hello, sunshine! Today is nice and sunny, and high temperatures are comfortable in the lower 60s. Enjoy!
Sunshine sticks around tomorrow as well! Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid 60s.
Soak up all the sun you can, because clouds return the forecast Monday. Then, rain becomes likely Monday night.
Another somewhat wet pattern will kick in next week, with Tuesday likely seeing the most widespread rain.
We continue to monitor river levels closely. All rivers and creeks in central Alabama are swollen, and many will continue to rise this weekend despite dry conditions.
