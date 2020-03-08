Funeral services underway for Care Ambulance paramedic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services are underway for a veteran Care Ambulance paramedic who was killed in an on-duty crash on March 1.
Memorial services for David Mimm, 54, began at 1:30 p.m. A viewing was held at Dalraida Baptist Church with the funeral beginning at 3 p.m.
Mimm will be laid to rest at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Care Ambulance said Mimm had been a paramedic for more than 30 years before his death in an ambulance crash early in the morning on March 1.
“David spent his final moments in much the same way he spent the past three decades – caring for a patient experiencing a medical emergency,” said Kevin Harralson, Managing Director of Care Ambulance. “He will be deeply missed.”
According to Falck, the parent company of Care Ambulance, Mimm’s partner, Paramedic Tammy McDaniel, is recovering from injuries she sustained in the crash. She was driving the ambulance.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for Mimm’s family and McDaniel’s family.
