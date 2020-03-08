Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials announced Saturday that two people from the same Pinal County household as a woman already diagnosed with the new coronavirus also have been diagnosed with the disease, raising the state's total to five. The diagnosis of the Pinal County woman was announced Friday. She's in her 40s and is a health care worker in Mariciopa County. Two people in metro Phoenix were diagnosed previously, and officials said those two people had traveled to areas with virus outbreaks. The Pinal County woman was the first virus patient in Arizona attributed to so-called “community spread." Officials said neither she nor any of her “close contacts” had recently traveled to a country with widespread cases.