Montgomery hosts 2020 Men’s Gymnastics State Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery housed the best gymnasts in the state this weekend. But there were no Simone Biles or Aly Raismans in the room; the only competitors in attendance were boys.
Gymnasts ages 5-19 competed in the 2020 Alabama Men’s Gymnastics State Championship.
"(Men's gymnastics) is a ton of hard work, and it's having guys who are dedicated, and you don't really see that in a lot of other sports programs," said Hunter King, who is the head coach of Armory Athletics, and the Gymnastics State Chair for the State of Alabama.
The athletes spent the last two days on the high bars, parallel bars, and everything in between, hoping to take home some hardware.
"We've had gymnasts from across the state that have been competing over the last few days trying to qualify for regionals this year, and some of those guys have aspirations to make it to Nationals this year," said King.
The Montgomery team, Armory Athletics, had nine total state champions, ranging from levels 4-10:
- Cameron Mao - Level 4
- Donovan Thomas - Level 4
- Cordell Carter - Level 4
- Grady Rascoll - Level 5
- JoJo Thomas - Level 8
- Carson Turvey - Level 9
- Will Wilson - Level 10
- Campbell Puckett - Level 10
While the highest the younger gymnasts can compete is at Regionals, the older athletes hope their performances at Regionals will land them a spot at Nationals.
The gym, however, hopes the success of their athletes will encourage more young men to join the sport.
"Many of these gymnasts, especially in our program practice almost 20 hours a week, 4-5 days out of the week, and it's a 365, seven days a week kind of a plan," said King.
For more information on Armory Athletics gymnastics in Montgomery, you can visit their website.
