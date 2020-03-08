Warm up continues, Clouds/rain return into next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One more mostly sunny day is underway! Besides a few clouds here and there, we’ll see mostly blue skies. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today as well, with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Soak up all the sun you can, because clouds return the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to warm, and highs will be in the 70s.
Rain chances return Monday night, and widespread showers are likely Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday. It won’t rain on everyone, but know that a storm or two could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts and hail.
Scattered rain is a possibility on Thursday and Friday, as well.
We continue to monitor river levels closely. All rivers and creeks in central Alabama are swollen, but many rivers are expected to fall into next week. More on that in a video on the First Alert Weather App!
