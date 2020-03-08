WSFA 12 News wins 3 ABBY Awards

WSFA won three Alabama Broadcasters Association Best in Broadcasting 2020 awards. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 8, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated March 8 at 11:02 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News won three Alabama Broadcasters Association Best in Broadcasting 2020 awards Saturday night.

Meteorologist Amanda Curran won the award for Television Weather Anchor. WSFA’s news team won the Television Hard News award for coverage of the Montgomery Mayor’s Race Wrap. The WSFA news team also won the Television Breaking News: Severe Weather award for coverage of the Troy Tornado.

Congratulations to our WSFA team!

