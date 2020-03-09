Agency says MPS is now accreditated after review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s encouraging news coming out of a meeting held Monday at the Montgomery County Board of Education.
Board members learned that school accrediting agency Cognia, formerly known as AdvancED, says the school district is now “accredited" in good standing, a far cry from just two years ago when the system was placed under review.
MPS has been under state intervention since Feb. 2017.
School board member Jannah Bailey, District 5, says that while she is not sure the intervention will be lifted, the Cognia report is a “significant” step toward that goal.
