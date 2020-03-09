Committee meets to discuss importance of census participation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 census will officially begin on Thursday, and Monday the Montgomery Complete Count Committee met to discuss the importance of participation.
Candy Capel, the census manager for the City of Montgomery, said in order to make the census a success, partnerships and collaboration are needed across the community.
“That’s the purpose of this meeting today, very simple, just to talk, exchange information, give updates and timelines on the census, and figure out how we can all work together to make sure that everyone is counted,” Capel said.
Capel stressed participation is important because Alabama is in danger of losing a congressional seat and because the census determines how much Alabama receives in federal funds. Such funds support education, parks, roads and bridges, Medicare, Medicaid, and more in the state.
“We need to make sure our population shows up,” Capel said.
Capel also assured information from census participants is not shared with any other agency.
Alabamians should receive postcards with instructions on how to take part in the census by April 1. The survey can be completed online, via a toll-free number, or by mail.
