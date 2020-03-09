Defendant to stand trial for 2017 Prattville barbershop slayings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2017 triple murder at an Autauga County barbershop rocked the tight-knit Prattville community.
Nearly three years later one of the suspects, Keon Cain, will stand trial for capital murder for the deaths of Eddie Scott, Anthony Smith, and Al Benson. The state is seeking the death penalty.
Five hundred jury summons were sent out for this case, double the typical amount of summons for a murder trial. More than two hundred potential jurors appeared in court Monday and dozens stood in line for hours to request an excuse from jury duty. Jury selection is expected to continue through Tuesday.
Months ago the defense sought to move the trial to another judicial circuit citing pretrial media exposure. The judge denied that motion, stating the coverage has been responsible. It's unclear whether the defense will file another motion to change the trial venue after they attempt to strike a jury.
We’re told Cain declined a plea agreement. His co-defendant Marty Morgan pleaded guilty, and he’s expected to testify against Cain as a state witness.
Attorneys will likely strike a jury Tuesday and begin opening statements on Wednesday. The trial could take up to two weeks.
