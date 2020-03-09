Deputies escort child into school after he was bullied by classmates

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a boy was bullied for dressing up as a sheriff’s deputy, local deputies and an officer stepped up to help.
Daniel was excited to dress up as a Pender County Sheriff’s Deputy for career day at his school on Thursday, but the day took a turn when he was bullied for wearing it.
His mother, Lizzie Williamson, says he is determined to serve Pender County one day.
To make him feel better about what happened at school, she reached out to a deputy and asked if the sheriff’s office could do something special for him Monday morning.
Not one, but several deputies and an officer with the Burgaw Police Department escorted Daniel to school Monday morning and walked him to class.
She took to Facebook Monday morning to share what the deputies had done for her son.
“I could not be more thankful for such an awesome group of people,” she wrote. “I absolutely love working with them and am honored to know such amazing people.”
