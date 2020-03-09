Louisiana confirms first presumptive positive coronavirus case

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, March 9, Louisiana has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, a patient from Jefferson Parish currently being hospitalized in Orleans Parish.
Presumptive positive results come from testing in public health labs in states.
Those samples are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta for confirmatory testing. If a sample is negative, it does not have to be sent to the CDC for additional testing.
The announcement came moments before Gov. Edwards’ press conference at the start of the Legislative Session.
Gov. Edwards said he learned of the news while on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence.
“The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient,” Edwards tweeted.
Eleven other people tested by state health officials for COVID-19 have all tested negative, officials said.
In a series of tweets issued Saturday, LDH noted the addition of in-state testing capabilities means test results can be returned quicker.
Though hospitals in Louisiana don’t have the direct capability to test for the virus, if hospital staff suspects a patient might have it, the hospital will contact the state, the state will send a courier to pick up a sample, and that sample will then be tested at a state lab in Baton Rouge.
Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
