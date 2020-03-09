Male red panda dies at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parker, a 4-year-old male red panda, at the Birmingham Zoo was found dead Sunday morning.
Zoo staffers said in a Facebook post there were no obvious physical injuries or any indication of illness. A necropsy was done and the zoo is awaiting further testing.
“The passing of Parker red panda is a devastating loss for not only our staff and volunteers but also for our guests who loved him,” says Birmingham Zoo President & CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn. “Parker was an amazing red panda and a beloved member of our Zoo family. He always received the best care and attention from our Animal Care staff, and he was quite adept at participating in husbandry training and learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care."
The Birmingham Zoo is also home to a 9-year-old female red panda named Sorrel, who Zoo Animal Care Professionals and the veterinary team report is doing well with no indications of illness.
