Man charged with sex abuse of 10-year-old in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested following a sexual abuse investigation involving a 10-year-old girl.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the investigation indicates Tyris Felder, 30, subjected the victim to sexual contact. An affidavit says the abuse happened on Feb. 1 at Felder’s home in Montgomery.
Felder was arrested on Thursday and is charged with sex abuse of a child under 12. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Felder was arrested in 2016 on similar charges.
