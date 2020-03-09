Man charged with sex abuse of 10-year-old in Montgomery

Man charged with sex abuse of 10-year-old in Montgomery
Tyris Felder is charged with sex abuse of a child under 12. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | March 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 4:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested following a sexual abuse investigation involving a 10-year-old girl.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the investigation indicates Tyris Felder, 30, subjected the victim to sexual contact. An affidavit says the abuse happened on Feb. 1 at Felder’s home in Montgomery.

Felder was arrested on Thursday and is charged with sex abuse of a child under 12. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Felder was arrested in 2016 on similar charges.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.