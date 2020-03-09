Mild workweek ahead with scattered rain returning soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I hope you enjoyed all the sunshine this past weekend! It was a nice break from the rain, but it was short-lived. While there doesn’t look to be an overabundant of rain in the upcoming forecast, we do see showers and a few storms return in time for later this week...
Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday, and an isolated shower is possible (particularly in western counties).
Temperatures will continue to warm, and highs will be in the 70s.
Numerous showers are likely Tuesday with scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday. It won’t rain on everyone, but know that a storm or two could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts and hail.
Scattered rain is a possibility on Thursday and Friday, as well.
We continue to monitor river levels closely. All rivers and creeks in central Alabama are swollen, but many rivers are expected to fall into next week. More on that in a video on the First Alert Weather App!
