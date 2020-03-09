Police: Man dies after early morning shooting

Police: Man dies after early morning shooting
Montgomery police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 12:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, police were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 900 block of West South Boulevard on a report that someone had been shot. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.