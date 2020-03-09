Prom dress drive, donations helping River Region girls go to prom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every girl should be able to go to her prom and feel beautiful while she's there. Jim Massey and the Montgomery Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority are teaming up to make sure every girl has a dress to wear to her prom.
Jim Massey’s Cleaners has been collecting dresses, and is still collecting dresses, and is donating hundreds of new dresses that are being professionally cleaned and going to girls in the River Region who want to go to the prom but need a little help getting there.
There are dresses of all sizes, styles, and colors. this weekend, young ladies can come to the Jim Massey building at 651 S Decatur to pick out their dresses. The dresses will be given away on a first come-first served basis 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
You can still donate a dress. You can drop dresses off at any Jim Massey location, where they’ll be spruced up and made ready to wear again.
