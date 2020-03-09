Stillman College closed Monday as authorities continue investigation of fatal shooting on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Administrators at Stillman College say classes are canceled Monday as authorities continue to investigate a fatal shooting on campus.
Administrators have confirmed no students were involved in the shooting.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Violent Crimes Unit are assisting Stillman College Police in the investigation.
Police say a person of interest has been located and is being questioned.
"We have 24-hour security. We will gather all the facts before considering changes. Stillman College is still one of the safest place’s in Tuscaloosa due to 24-hour security and it being a gated community,” administrators said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.