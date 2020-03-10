4 Alabama players earn All-SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama Crimson Tide players have been honored in the SEC’s postseason awards voted on by the league’s coaches.
Kira Lewis, John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford, and Herbert Jones were recognized for their play this season.
Lewis earned First Team All-SEC honors, Petty with Second Team All-SEC honors. Shackelford was named to the All-Freshman Team and Jones was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Lewis led the team in several categories as a sophomore. Among them were scoring (18.5 points per game), assists (5.2 assists per game), steals (1.8 steals per game), minutes (37.6 minutes per game), total field goals made (206) and attempted (449). He’s the only Alabama Crimson Tide player to have started every game this season.
Petty led the league in three-point shooting percentage at 44.0 percent and ranked second in threes made per game at 2.9 while averaging 14.5 points per game. He led the Crimson Tide with 6.6 rebounds per game.
Shackelford landed on the All-Freshman team after a first-year campaign in which he scored 466 points and led the league with 55 three-pointers made while averaging 16.5 points per game. He ranks third in three-point percentage (35.7 percent) and threes made per game (2.7). He’s the fourth Alabama freshman to land on the All-Freshman team in as many years.
Jones finds his way on the All-Defensive Team after a year in which he led the team charges taken (22) and deflections (84). His 34 total steals are good enough to rank him 16th in the conference among all players. He averaged 1.3 steals per game, which landed him in the Top 15 in the conference.
The No. 9-seeded Crimson Tide will take on No. 8 seed Tennessee in Thursday’s SEC Tournament. The game will tip off at noon.
