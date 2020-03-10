Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

Infowars founder Alex Jones
March 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 3:24 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff’s office, said Tuesday that the Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later.

Jones is being sued in Austin over claims that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

An attorney for Jones didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

