Converters stolen from vehicles at Andalusia churches

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is searching for suspects in theft investigations.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at two churches, one located in the 1200 block of West Bypass and one located in the 400 block of Three Notch Street. The thefts happened on March 3.
Video shows the suspects in the crimes. They were seen traveling in a late model silver Jeep SUV with black wheels.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.