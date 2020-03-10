Dozier Road, toll bridge to reopen Tuesday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency says it will reopen Dozier Road Tuesday afternoon following repairs to the roadway caused by another round of flooding.
EMA Director Christina Thornton said the road is slated to reopen at 1 p.m. The Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge should reopen at the same time.
The road and bridge were closed on March 5 as the Tallapoosa River overtook the road for the second time in less than a month. In both cases, the rapid currents damaged the road and its shoulder.
Thornton praised the Montgomery County Engineering and Road Crews for their efforts to get the busy stretch of highway back in service.
