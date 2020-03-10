Dozier Road, toll bridge to reopen Tuesday afternoon

Repairs to Dozier Road should be completed and the road reopened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county EMA. (Source: Montgomery County EMA)
By WSFA Staff | March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 11:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency says it will reopen Dozier Road Tuesday afternoon following repairs to the roadway caused by another round of flooding.

EMA Director Christina Thornton said the road is slated to reopen at 1 p.m. The Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge should reopen at the same time.

The road and bridge were closed on March 5 as the Tallapoosa River overtook the road for the second time in less than a month. In both cases, the rapid currents damaged the road and its shoulder.

‪🚨UPDATE: Dozier Road between Wind Creek Montgomery and Emerald Mountain Toll Bridge will reopen TODAY at 1 pm. 🚨 The...

Posted by Montgomery County Alabama on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Thornton praised the Montgomery County Engineering and Road Crews for their efforts to get the busy stretch of highway back in service.

Here’s what it looked like on March 6.

Dozier Road at Eddie L. Tullis

Posted by Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management on Friday, March 6, 2020

Aerial Photos of Emerald Mountain Toll-bridge-Dozier Road March 5, 2020 from Montgomery County Engineering

Posted by Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management on Friday, March 6, 2020

