Jackson Hospital restricts visitors as coronavirus precaution

The hospital hasn’t identified any positive cases but is putting policies in place for the health of its patients

By WSFA Staff | March 10, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 9:44 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital announced Tuesday that it is now restricting visitors due to the ongoing coronavirus health situation.

While Alabama remains free of any confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Jackson says it hasn’t identified any positive cases, the hospital is putting the policy in place for the health of its patients and the broader community.

Until further notice, Jackson is instituting the following restrictions:

  • Those experiencing a fever, cough, or respiratory symptoms are not permitted to visit
  • Visitors must be at least 12. No one under that age will be allowed to visit.
  • Those experiencing any of these symptoms will be required to enter through the hospital’s Emergency Department
  • Those experiencing any of these symptoms should call before visiting the ER or any doctor’s office
  • Visitors who are healthy should wash their hands before and after visiting

During a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide an update and discuss safety precautions and preparations for possible COVID-19 in Alabama.

