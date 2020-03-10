Judge sharply denies reconsideration of Cody Smith’s prison sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has sharply denied former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith’s request for reconsideration of a 14-year prison sentence.
Smith was charged with murder but ultimately convicted of manslaughter for the Feb. 2016 on-duty shooting that claimed the life of Greg Gunn.
“There was no warrant for Mr. Gunn’s arrest. He was not committing a crime. He was not under arrest. He was unarmed and was not a threat to anyone,” Judge P.B. McLauchlin wrote in his ruling Tuesday, denying Smith’s motion.
Judge McLauchlin said the sentence Smith was given was within the recommended range of the Voluntary Sentencing Standards. The maximum sentence, which prosecutors sought, was 20 years.
“Considering the gravity of the offense and that this was a needless killing of one human being by another, and considering the law enforcement officer had ample opportunity to back off and not shoot an unarmed man...” the judge further noted that Smith’s sentence should not be split and that it should be served in ADOC’s custody.
Despite declining to reconsider Smith’s sentence, on Friday, McLauchlin did grant the ex-officer a $300,000 appeal bond that would allow him to be released from prison pending his appeal with certain conditions.
As of Tuesday, the ADOC still lists Smith in custody as Limestone Correctional Facility.
