Montgomery consultants offer tips as coronavirus fears continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fear over the spread of the coronavirus is impacting the economy, and possibly your spring break travel plans.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the death toll from the coronavirus is just below 4,000 people. It’s a number global investors can’t ignore.
Financial consultant Mike Harris says with the stock market seeing historic highs over the last two years, the recent drop is not surprising.
“These are normal occurrences, they happen all the time, it’s part of the movement of the market. The folks who are gonna get hurt the worst are the ones who take knee jerk reactions,” said Retired Financial Consultant Mike Harris.
Harris says what drives downturns in the market is fear, but that doesn’t mean now is a bad time to invest.
“It’s probably a good buying opportunity. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy, or the market. Realistically the Coronavirus could have an impact, but I think it will be relatively short term,” said Harris.
There is one stock, in particular, Harris says you should buy into right now.
“Probably a great time to invest in the airline stocks, because all of them have been hit really hard,” said Harris.
Amid the continued spreading of the virus through travel, world travel agencies are seeing the effects.
“We’ve got a lot of conversations about the coronavirus,” said Jennifer Booth, the manager at Alabama World Travel.
Booth says with spring break around the corner, there are several destinations they recommend not visiting.
“If there is somewhere else on your list just put China off a little longer. Italy has a high risk they are at a level three right now, we are not encouraging that destination right now,” said Booth.
Booth also says travel insurance will not cover the cancellation of your trip if fear alone is the only reason for canceling.
“If they contracted the virus while traveling, it would cover that. It wouldn’t cover canceling it though because you are afraid you might get it,” said Booth.
For those who do decide to go abroad, an important reminder.
“There are ways to avoid it. Even if you are in a populated area, just by covering when you cough and washing your hands if you are touching surfaces. It’ll only live on a surface for thirty minutes,” said Booth.
Meanwhile, at the Montgomery Regional Airport they are seeing some of their highest numbers in years. A recent report showed that in 2019 they had 14 percent more flyers than in 2018.
