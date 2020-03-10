Pair of Tigers earn All-SEC honors in men’s basketball

Okoro averaged 12.9 points per game this season while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. To go along with his scoring, the freshman from the Peach State also racked up more than 25 steals and 25 blocks, establishing himself as one of just three players in the conference to average at least 12 points with those steal and block numbers. The other two are John Fulkerson (Tennessee) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State).