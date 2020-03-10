Pair of Tigers earn All-SEC honors in men’s basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The SEC unveiled its postseason awards for men’s basketball and a pair of Auburn Tigers were honored.
Senior guard Samir Doughty and freshman forward Isaac Okoro were recognized by the league’s coaches.
Doughty was honored as a First Team All-SEC selection, while Okoro was named to not only the Second Team, but All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team.
Doughty raised his scoring average from 7.3 points per game last year to 16.7 points per game this year and is on pace to be the fourth Auburn guard to average more than 16 points per contest under head coach Bruce Pearl. Doughty has 11 20-point games under his belt this season alone and recently dropped 32 on 8 three-pointers in a win over Tennessee this weekend.
Okoro averaged 12.9 points per game this season while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. To go along with his scoring, the freshman from the Peach State also racked up more than 25 steals and 25 blocks, establishing himself as one of just three players in the conference to average at least 12 points with those steal and block numbers. The other two are John Fulkerson (Tennessee) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State).
Auburn begins postseason play at the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend. The Tigers await the winner of No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Missouri in the quarterfinals. Auburn’s first tournament game will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday.
