Paraglider rescued after getting caught in tree near Gurley

Paraglider rescued after getting caught in tree near Gurley
A paraglider was rescued from a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch on March 7, 2020. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 10:37 AM

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A paraglider is back on solid ground after he got stuck in a tree on Saturday.

It happened near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he was stranded in a tree near Gurley for approximately four hours before being safely rescued after ALEA sent a helicopter from Montgomery to help in the rescue.

A tactical officer was lowered to the tree and was able to help pull the paraglider to safety.

“He was about 70 feet off the ground, hanging on to a tree limb estimated to be about 4 inches in diameter. He still had his parachute attached to his back, which made it much more challenging and required several attempts to extract him,” ALEA Cpl. Kent Smith said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.