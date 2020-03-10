PCA baseball player Jackson Reed selected as Preseason All-American

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Every athlete prepares a little differently for the new season, but Prattville Christian baseball player Jackson Reed got the chance of a lifetime to get ready for his sophomore season.
Reed is a sophomore at PCA, and plays pitcher and center fielder for the Panthers. Just a few weeks before the first day of practice, he was selected as an Under Armour Pre-Season All-American. He traveled to Mesa, Arizona to compete with top-notch talent.
"It was a great opportunity. There were so many great players out there, and it just shows you how hard you really have to work," said Reed. "The people out there are the top in the country, so if I'm competing with them, I can definitely compete here."
As one of the only sophomores in attendance, he turned heads in both the 60-yard dash and in raw arm velocity. PCA first-year manager Tommy Goodson said it was a great way to get him ready for high school ball.
"When you get invited to an Under Armour All-American game, that's the best of the best," said Goodson. "They all get to showcase their talents against other folks that are extremely well, and it's a good experience for him."
In addition to practicing with the best of the best, Reed was introduced to both college and MLB scouts, which gave him a unique perspective heading into the new season.
"It was just really cool talking to them. They were really cool about everything, teaching you what to do and teaching you little tricks and stuff to get your stats better, so it was really fun," said Reed.
With the 2019 high school season already underway, Goodson said he has high expectations of Jackson at Prattville Christian.
"When you play in a tournament like that, with all great athletes around you, you gotta step your game up to stand out," he said. "That's what I expect of him here. I expect him to be a good leader, and his talents show out on the field, which brings the standards of everybody else up."
Of the 400 plus players at the showcase, only 40 will be selected at the end of the season to play in the Under Armour All-American game - and just two of those players will be sophomores.
