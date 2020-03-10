Police: Husband killed wife before being shot by officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police believe a man shot and killed his wife before he had a fatal confrontation with police officers Sunday night.
Montgomery police have identified the couple as Barbara Harwood, 64, and Charles Harwood, 65.
Capt. Regina Duckett says around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Greenbrook Drive at the intersection of Bell Road after a report of gunshots.
When police officers arrived, a man, later identified as Charles Harwood, was outside his residence firing a gun, and he wouldn’t comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon, said Sgt. David Hicks Sunday. Police fired shots at Charles Harwood, and he was later pronounced dead.
Following the encounter, Duckett says officers found Barbara Harwood inside the residence. She had been fatally shot.
Per protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into Charles Harwood’s death.
Duckett says no officers were injured. Those involved in the officer-involved shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy.
