Rain delays major road work in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The recent rains this year have caused a major delay in getting a big road washout fixed in Andalusia.
You may recall a big chunk of Pineview Road washed away during torrential rains earlier this year. Mayor Earl Johnson says the utilities have been repaired but it’s going to be a while before the road, itself, is fixed.
“We couldn’t start today if we had the money, so we gotta wait until it dries out. You know what the forecast is for the next few weeks. It may be late spring before we get that road completed," said Mayor Johnson.
Johnson said, so far, the bids have come in ranging from a quarter of a million dollars to three-quarters of a million for the repair job.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.