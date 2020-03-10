Remains warm all week with hit or miss rain expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Numerous showers are likely Tuesday with scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday. It won’t rain on everyone, but know that a storm or two could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts and hail, especially north of Montgomery.
Rainfall amounts will be light for most of us - a quarter inch or so - with isolated heavier amounts underneath the storms.
Scattered rain is a possibility on Thursday and Friday, as well. That will mainly be light rain, too.
We continue to monitor river levels closely. All rivers and creeks in central Alabama are swollen, but many rivers are expected to fall into next week.
