‘The Year of Chicken’ being celebrated by Montgomery Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After celebrating 2019 as “The Year of Bacon,” the new season is being called “The Year of Chicken” over at Riverwalk Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits prepare to open their 2020 season.
Tuesday afternoon, Biscuits hierarchy held a press conference where they announced several new food items and promotions to come this season and much more. It was also announced that single-game tickets are now on sale.
“[Tuesday] is the first day that you are able to buy single-game tickets, so if you have not already got your opening night tickets you can get those now. Starting now all single-game tickets are available,” said Montgomery Biscuits General Manager Michael Murphy.
Fans who attend Biscuits games at Riverwalk this upcoming season will not only get to see Big Mo, but a new addition to the mascot team as well.
“The Rally Chicken and our Baker will be a part of the nightly promotion that we have," said Murphy. "The Rally Chicken will also come out later in the game in the 9th inning if the Biscuits are down we’re gonna call on the Rally Chicken to get the team fired up, get the crowd fired up, throw some more biscuits in the crowd.”
2020 will be all about fun at the ballpark and to keep that rolling, the Biscuits are bringing a new promotion to Thursday nights.
“Every single Thursday night the first 1,000 fans 15 and over will receive a free T-shirt," said Murphy. "This is something when we first started it we kinda said, no no these aren’t going to be just a blue Biscuits T-shirt and then a yellow shirt, these will be something cool you’re going to want to wear. Something that ties into the themes of the nights we have.”
New food items on the way include a chicken & waffle slider and Nashville hot chicken biscuit as the Biscuits go all in on “The Year of the Chicken.”
The Montgomery Biscuits open their home slate of games with April 15 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a five-game series.
