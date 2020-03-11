Alexander City police searching for person of interest linked to shooting

By WSFA Staff | March 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 3:17 PM

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department is currently searching for a person of interest involving a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Alex City Police Department Lt. William Grant says officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Cooper Recreation Center to a call of a subject shot. Grant says a couple of guys got into a disagreement which led to the shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and transported for treatment. The victim has since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper Recreation Center is located in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

