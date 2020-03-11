Date, time of ASU Black & Gold game announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets have announced the date and time of their spring football game.
The Black & Gold game will be held April 17 at 6 p.m. at ASU Stadium, the football program shared on Twitter.
Many teams have begun spring practice and preparation for the 2020 football season. ASU is no different as the Hornets look to improve upon a 5-6 2019 season. ASU opens the 2020 season against Tuskegee in the Labor Day Classic Sept. 5.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.