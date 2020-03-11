Enterprise man charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Enterprise man has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Enterprise Police Department made the arrest in reference to a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Donald Erick Swanberg, 53, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Police say during the execution of a search warrant at Swanberg’s home detectives found electronic devices containing images and videos of child pornography.
EPD asks if anyone suspects a child is being exploited or trafficked to call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip here.
