Faulkner cuts Italy study abroad program short over coronavirus worries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University is bringing its Study Abroad group home from Italy six weeks early as a precaution due to the spreading COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The decision to recall the group will affect those who were staying in Italy’s Northern Province. The three-month Study Abroad program for spring 2020 is made up of 26 students, two professors, and their families, as well as the program’s assistant director and his family, according to Faulkner spokeswoman Rebecca Burylo.
The students will make the return flight back to the U.S. on Friday, flying into Atlanta. Burylo said the university is recommending the students follow ADPH directives and “self-quarantine” for 14 days upon their return.
The group was staying in Tuscany where they are annually housed on a private campus. Burylo said the location was chosen because of its smaller size, safe environment and ease of access to places like Florence, Pisa, and Siena.
Burylo said Faulkner has not made any changes to on-campus classes or events at this point but is staying in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health and monitoring the situation daily.
Alabama remains free of any confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of ADPH’s last report Tuesday afternoon. Nearly 40 other states have confirmed or presumptive cases, including each state surrounding Alabama, except for Mississippi.
