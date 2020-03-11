Feels like Spring!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a mild and somewhat cloudy start to our Wednesday morning... a few spots are dealing with patchy areas of dense fog, so keep that in mind as you head out for your morning commute. Temperatures are warm - we have plenty of 50s and low 60s to go around, and 70s are expected to return later this afternoon!
While the majority of our day is dry, I do think we could see a few scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday. It won’t rain on everyone, but know that a storm or two could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts and hail, especially north of Montgomery; timing for this would be during the afternoon and evening, but again most of our area won’t be impacted much.
Rainfall amounts will be light for most of us - a quarter inch or so - with isolated heavier amounts underneath the storms.
Isolated to scattered rain is a possibility on Thursday and Friday, as well. That will mainly be light rain, too.
We continue to monitor river levels closely. All rivers and creeks in central Alabama are swollen, but many rivers are expected to fall into next week.
More on that in a video on the First Alert Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.