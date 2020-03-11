Former ASU DB invited to HBCU combine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama State Hornet is taking part in the first-ever combine for Historically Black Colleges & Universities hosted by the National Football League.
Defensive back Joshua Hill has been invited to the combine that will take place in Miami later this month.
Hill played 43 games in his career for the Hornets, finishing with 188 tackles, 6 interceptions, 16 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles.
The combine is scheduled for the 27th and 28th of this month.
