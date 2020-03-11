Late rally by Southern Miss dooms Troy in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After scoring seven unanswered runs, the Troy Trojans (9-8) gave up seven unanswered late against Southern Miss (12-4) and fell 9-7 in Montgomery.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top half of the first inning, the Troy Trojans answered quickly in the bottom half following an RBI single to center by Drew Frederic that scored Rigsby Mosley. Later in the first, Hunter Mercer reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Frederic.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Trojans struck for two more runs on a two-run blast by Dalton Sinquefield - his third of the year.
In the sixth, the Trojans added five more runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead, but the Golden Eagles would answer.
Aided by a pair of fielding errors in the seventh inning, the Golden Eagles put up a five-spot to tie the game. In the eighth, they would take the lead on a two-RBI single from Reed Trimble to score Gabe Montenegro and Dustin Dickerson.
Troy was unable to bounce back in the final two frames, suffering yet another tough defeat on the young season.
The Trojans turn their heads towards conference play this weekend. Troy opens up with Georgia Southern in a three-game set beginning Friday. Troy will be on the road in Statesboro to open conference play.
