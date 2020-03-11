Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Espy wins Mississippi US Senate race; will face Hyde-Smith
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Espy has won the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi. After his victory Tuesday, he will face Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards in November. Hyde-Smith is an ally of President Donald Trump. She was appointed to serve temporarily in the Senate when Republican Thad Cochran retired in early 2018. In November 2018, Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in a hard-fought special election to occupy Cochran's seat for the remaining two years of the six-year term. Espy is a former congressman who served as U.S. agriculture secretary in the 1990s.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI-PRESIDENT
Mississippi Democrats back Biden to try to bump out Trump
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voters in Mississippi's Democratic presidential primary have given former Vice President Joe Biden an easy victory over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His supporters say they believe Biden will have the backs of working-class Americans. And some think the moderate Democrat has a better chance than the self-described democratic socialist Sanders of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November. Mississippi was one of six states voting Tuesday. It is awarding 36 Democratic delegates. Trump easily defeated two challengers in Mississippi to win the state's 40 Republican delegates.
ELECTION 2020-TAKEAWAYS
2020 primary takeaways: Joe Biden's nomination to lose
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's march to the Democratic presidential nomination quickened its pace Tuesday with dominating victories in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. The win in Michigan was most significant because it was a state that Bernie Sanders won four years ago. This time, Biden assembled a coalition of voters that was broad enough not only to handily defeat Sanders, but also make a statement about his potential in the state if he were to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan. The key battleground state helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign. The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters. Sanders' narrow hopes for good news rested on North Dakota and Washington state, where votes were still being tabulated. Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we're very much alive.”
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Idaho
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden has won Idaho's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 20 pledged delegates at stake. Democrats in Idaho are using a primary for the first time. They used a caucus in 2016 to pick Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee. Officials have said switching to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants and play a role in the outcome. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the state in the November general election. Biden also won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.
ELECTION 2020-VOTECAST-MISSISSIPPI
AP VoteCast: Mississippi voters say health care is top issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Mississippi’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Mississippi. VoteCast also found voters in Mississippi’s Democratic primary were more likely to support a candidate who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016 than one who would bring fundamental change to Washington. The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner in Mississippi.