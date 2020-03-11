Montgomery man killed in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 231

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trooper Michael Carswell says 56-year-old Steve Wayne Dixon was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided with a 2009 STE truck.
Carswell says Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. on U.S. 231 near the Blue Ridge Mobile Home Park, about 3.5 miles north of Montgomery.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.