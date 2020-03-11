Montgomery Regional plans deep-cleaning in response to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama, officials have urged residents to be prepared for the potential spread of the virus into the state.
To combat travelers' worries, the Montgomery Regional Airport has announced a deep-cleaning program.
The airport will hold Operation Clean Sweep. The airport is partnering with two firms to provide a deep clean to restrooms, ticket counters, and carpets throughout the airport.
Airport officials say custodial workers will also get extra training.
The cleanings will take place on March 14 and March 26.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says while there are no confirmed cases, they are monitoring some residents for possible infection. None of those residents are currently under quarantine.
