SEC changing locker room, cleaning policy for men’s basketball tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has made changes to locker room access and cleaning policies for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Locker room access will be strictly limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel. Members of the media will be able to interview head coaches and select student-athletes via traditional press conferences in the established press conference room.
After consulting with public health officials, member schools and colleagues throughout collegiate and professional sports, the SEC will also implement the following health measures:
- Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and immediately upon departure;
- Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;
- Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;
- Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms; and
- Hand sanitizers at scorer’s table, in officials’ locker rooms and operations offices.
The SEC is providing additional hand sanitizers at all arena entrances, throughout the concourse and in meeting rooms. The SEC will also display the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on preventive action on signage throughout the concourse.
