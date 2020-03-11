Troy rolling into Sun Belt Conference Tournament

NEW ORLEANS (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament following a spectacular regular season.
The Trojans set a program record with 25 wins this season and have clinched an automatic berth in the semifinals with their performance.
They’re hot, winning six consecutive games entering the weekend, and 13 of their last 14, and 22 of their last 24.
When the Trojans hit the court Saturday, they will do so with a trio of Sun Belt Conference honorees. This week, three Trojans were named to All-Sun Belt teams. Senior forward Japonica James was named First Team, junior forward Alexus Dye earned Second Team recognition, and junior guard Jasmine Robinson was named Third Team.
Troy leads or is near the top of the conference in several categories, including scoring offense (1st - 80.2 ppg), scoring margin (2nd - +11.9), field goal percentage allowed (2nd - 36.2 percent), 3-point percentage defense (2nd - 28.2 percent), and rebounding (1st - 55 rpg).
Troy won’t play until Saturday at 5 p.m. Their opponent is TBD.
