Water main break under repair on Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A portion of Ann Street in Montgomery is being repaired after a water main break was discovered underneath the pavement.
According to Griffith Waller with the City of Montgomery, the maintenance department responded to a “dip in the road” Wednesday morning near Lee High School. Waller says the group peeled back the pavement and discovered there was a rupture in a nearby water main, causing the fill material underneath the pavement to wash out.
A team from Montgomery Water Works is currently working to repair the break in their line, and city crews will refill, pack the hole and patch the pavement as soon as possible.
Waller says drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
