Ala. nursing homes now screening visitors, barring groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s nursing homes continue to step up precautionary measures in order to protect vulnerable residents from the dangers of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Thursday, Alabama Nursing Home Association Communications Director John Matson said all its members are now screening visitors and denying entry to anyone who does not meet the health criteria to protect against the virus.
Matson also said the ANHA is also ending visitations by groups such as schools or civic clubs, because of the exposure risk. Some other facilities are also instituting visitor hours.
We spoke with Matson a week ago about what the state’s nursing homes were doing to prepare.
“This is flu season," he said. "Every year we put these steps in place during flu season and coronavirus is just taking that a step further and making sure you are sanitizing the high touch surfaces in your nursing home on a regular basis and making sure folks that need to wear personal protective equipment are doing so.”
Alabama remains free of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 but is now surrounded on all sides by states with confirmed or presumed cases. Nearly 40 states are reporting cases and more than 30 have died across the nation.
