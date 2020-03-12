Alabama ambulance company taking precautions over COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even though there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, Haynes Ambulance of Alabama is taking a proactive approach to the threat.
The company that started in Wetumpka in 1969 is now having suspected coronavirus patients wear a surgical mask. Ambulance operators are also alerting the receiving facility about the patient so they can use isolation precautions once they get there.
“There’s no way for us to know if we have come in contact with a coronavirus patient," said Kirk Barrett, the Chief Operations Officer of Haynes Ambulance. "So, but there are some key indicators that we’re looking for a female patient or, you know, with somebody with some upper respiratory symptoms. You know, that that’s all we can go off of. And then you know we take the necessary precautions, alert the receiving facility that we have, you know the patient with this type of symptoms and then you know, we can take isolation precautions for them there.”
Haynes is also working with local nursing home facilities on a screening process, not only for their employees but also for the patients who are being brought in.
