Alabama ambulance company taking precautions over COVID-19

“There’s no way for us to know if we have come in contact with a coronavirus patient," said Kirk Barrett, the Chief Operations Officer of Haynes Ambulance. "So, but there are some key indicators that we’re looking for a female patient or, you know, with somebody with some upper respiratory symptoms. You know, that that’s all we can go off of. And then you know we take the necessary precautions, alert the receiving facility that we have, you know the patient with this type of symptoms and then you know, we can take isolation precautions for them there.”