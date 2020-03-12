Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/AP) - The Alabama Senate approved a medical marijuana bill with a 21-10 vote Thursday.
Advocates hope to make headway after years of setbacks.
The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a doctor's recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions - including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain - and purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries. Melson said he was optimistic about the bill's chances.
It will now go to the House.
