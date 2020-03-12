Arrest made in rape investigation involving 6-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 6-year-old girl is one of multiple child abuse victims to come through the doors at Child Protect this week with independent cases.
She brought the latest case to Child Protect, which resulted in the arrest of Miguel Tinoco, 51, for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and enticing a minor.
“A beautiful child, her innocence is lost,” stated Child Protect Executive Director Jannah Bailey. “Her mom started noticing her grades were dropping. Sometimes you can tell if a child is being molested when a child has a behavioral change. They may be very outgoing and suddenly they are very clingy.”
In this case, like many, the victim knew Tinoco. Bailey says 96 percent of victims know their offender. Based on the forensic interview, they believe she had been abused for 3 to 4 months.
“But we don’t know what period it started from with the befriending, the grooming and steps that a lot of the offenders take with the child victim to get them to the point where the actual molesting starts,” said Bailey.
Bailey says it’s important that parents who suspect child abuse come forward.
“I know sometimes there are fears about coming forward and not wanting to talk about it and keeping it secret,” said Bailey. “We have to put the children first, they are the ones who are hurting now and they are the ones who are going to continue to hurt the older they get without any type of intervention. It’s very important that that child knows you are supporting them and you are seeking things to better their lives.”
Tinoco is behind bars, his bail is set at $135,000.
“We want to encourage anyone who may suspect your child was around this person to call us,” said Bailey. “This is a very safe place for children. We want to respond and make sure these children feel safe and they get on a road to recovery.”
The number to call Child Protect is 334-262-1220.
