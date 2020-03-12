2 arrested after converters stolen from vehicles at Andalusia churches

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Atlanta men have been arrested in connection to a series of thefts in Andalusia.
Andalusia police arrested Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, and Reginald Eugene Strouzier, 36, after a traffic stop. They were in a 2019 Jeep Compass, and a late model silver Jeep SUV with black wheels was seen in surveillance video that showed the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in church parking lots.
During the traffic stop, officers saw blades, gloves, and a catalytic converter in the suspects’ vehicle. Anderson and Strouzier were charged with three counts of third-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree criminal mischief. They are being held on bonds of $51,000.
