2020 census kicks off; state leaders push for accurate count

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 Census officially kicks off Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey will officially kick off the 2020 census at an event at 2:00 p.m. Several state leaders will join her to stress the importance for all Alabamians to be counted.
The census is conducted every 10 years, it’s basically a nation-wide headcount. It’s required by the U.S. Constitution, and the numbers have a big impact on communities.
$13 Billion are at stake in Alabama. That would go towards healthcare, education and our roads and bridges and a low count could mean we lose a congressional seat, maybe even two, in Washington, DC.
Starting Thursday, the Census Bureau will begin sending out notices across the country, letting people know they can start filling out the questionnaire online. About 20 percent of households in the country will get a paper questionnaire that can be mailed back because they live in neighborhoods with low internet access or large numbers of senior citizens.
Go to the census website for more information about the census and how to complete it online. The Census Bureau toll-free number to complete it over the phone or request more information is 844-330-2020.
